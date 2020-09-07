Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $25,173,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

