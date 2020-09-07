Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 914,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,356,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,863,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 200.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 783,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

