Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WB. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of WB opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

