WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

