Warburg Research Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.25 ($79.12).

FRA ZAL opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.37 and a 200 day moving average of €53.37. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

