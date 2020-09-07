Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.