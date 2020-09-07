Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
