Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

