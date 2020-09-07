Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $204.66. 13,243,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

