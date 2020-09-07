Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 305,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, New Vernon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

NYSE V traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.66. 13,243,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.