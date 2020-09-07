Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 53,270 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $577,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $204.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

