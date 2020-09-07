Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of VCTR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.