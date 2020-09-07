Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

VCTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

