Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 22,250,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,798,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

