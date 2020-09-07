Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $211.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 14,695 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

