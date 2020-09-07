VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0374 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $173,898.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,245.91 or 1.00493676 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00186194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000787 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,048,488 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.