Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 98.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $322,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

