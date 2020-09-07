Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

