Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after buying an additional 2,479,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares in the last quarter. KEMPER Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,375 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,665,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.21. 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,686. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

