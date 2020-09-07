Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,669 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $412,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

