Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.21. 1,773,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.