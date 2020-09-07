Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,353,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $129.75. 248,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

