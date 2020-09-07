ValuEngine Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Strong-Buy

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

