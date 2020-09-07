ValuEngine Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $10,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 320.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

