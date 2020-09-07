ValuEngine Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.