ValuEngine Downgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

