Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $56,347.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,208.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.