Uptrennd Market Capitalization Reaches $3.79 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $53,300.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00638816 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.03230536 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007318 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,684,653 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

