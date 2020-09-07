UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $800,430.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

