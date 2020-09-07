Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $9.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 174,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,107. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.