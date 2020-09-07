Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $9.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 174,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,107. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.