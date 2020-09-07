United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 53.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

