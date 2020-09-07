United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.21 on Friday. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post -24.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 8.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in United Continental by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United Continental by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Continental by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.