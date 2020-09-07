United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $61.75 Average PT from Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 33,121,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,398,388. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.17 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

