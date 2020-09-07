Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

