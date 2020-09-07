Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

