Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $191.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

