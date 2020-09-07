Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.71 ($59.66).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.