UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF remained flat at $$10.06 on Wednesday. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,687. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

