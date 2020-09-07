Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.82% of Under Armour worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

NYSE UAA remained flat at $$10.43 during trading hours on Monday. 5,935,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,828. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

