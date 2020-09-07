Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of RARE opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,109.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

