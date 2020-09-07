Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

