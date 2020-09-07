Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.
ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $216.13.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.