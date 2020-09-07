UBS Group Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

