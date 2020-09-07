UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,000” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,871.36 ($63.65).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,426 ($57.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,534.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,315.39. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

