UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,750 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,035.60 ($13.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,304.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -34.05%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

