UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENLAY. HSBC cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enel S.p.A. ADS presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.47. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.72.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

