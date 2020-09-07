UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

