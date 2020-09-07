UBS Group Cuts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$25.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.08.

TSE:H opened at C$27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.53.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

