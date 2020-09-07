Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $1,429,061.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,645.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,043 shares of company stock worth $7,232,457 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 508,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 233.3% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

