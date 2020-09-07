Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.72.

TRQ opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

