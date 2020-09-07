Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NASDAQ:JPM) Financial Comparison

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

60.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trustmark and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 16 0 2.63

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $111.37, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 18.16% 10.75% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.16 $150.46 million $2.45 9.87 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.22 $36.43 billion $10.48 9.88

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Trustmark on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

