Truist Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $411.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Truist from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.61.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.33. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.